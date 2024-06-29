Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSIE. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 665.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $35.13.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

