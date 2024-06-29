Goodman Group (GMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 26th

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Sunday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

Goodman Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gregory (Greg) Goodman sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$33.34 ($22.22), for a total transaction of A$33,336,000.00 ($22,224,000.00). Corporate insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Goodman Group Company Profile

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Further Reading

