Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Shares Down 7.2%

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Free Report) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. 38,287 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 17,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.
Great Eagle Trading Down 7.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.
About Great Eagle
Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.
