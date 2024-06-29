Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. Great Southern Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

GSBC stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.54.

Insider Transactions at Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.26 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 10.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.