Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Short Interest Update

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Greystone Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GLGI opened at $1.23 on Friday. Greystone Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $34.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

