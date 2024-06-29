Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Gap Up to $9.36

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.36, but opened at $9.71. Gyre Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 5,966 shares.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Up 20.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

In related news, Director Nassim Usman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $282,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,116.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

