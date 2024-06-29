H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $76.30, but opened at $80.11. H.B. Fuller shares last traded at $78.43, with a volume of 44,817 shares.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $917.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FUL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Insider Activity at H.B. Fuller

In other news, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $1,746,673.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $1,746,673.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $573,442.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,707.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,253 shares of company stock worth $2,669,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth $79,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 90.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.47.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

