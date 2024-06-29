Hamilton Thorne (TSE:HTL) Shares Down 0.7%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSE:HTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.44. Approximately 32,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 43,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$221.40 million, a PE ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

Hamilton Thorne (TSE:HTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Hamilton Thorne had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of C$26.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Thorne Ltd. will post 0.0276911 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.