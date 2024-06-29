HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

HarborOne Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of HONE stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $497.29 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.74. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $12.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 5.38%. Analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HONE

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.