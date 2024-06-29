Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,615 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.5% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 46,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,214,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 34,753 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,522,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 108,412 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $54,660,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Baird R W raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $509.58 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.