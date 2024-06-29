Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 60,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 313,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 54,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

NYSE ARCO opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 38.57%. Arcos Dorados’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCO

About Arcos Dorados

(Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.