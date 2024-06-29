Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 490.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 32.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of WNS stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average is $55.75. WNS has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $75.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.92 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WNS

About WNS

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.