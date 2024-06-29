Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Amgen by 11.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 54,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 26.9% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 448.3% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 17.5% during the third quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $312.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.10. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.44 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

