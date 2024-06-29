Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $301,000 in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Samsara by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Samsara by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $33.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $42.28.

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $320,789.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 535,149 shares in the company, valued at $16,471,886.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $320,789.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 535,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,471,886.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $3,330,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,707,743 shares of company stock worth $58,180,086. 60.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IOT. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

