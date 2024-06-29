Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 24,572 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,572 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $58.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.44.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

