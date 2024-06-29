Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,664 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,362,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,224,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,713,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,302,000 after purchasing an additional 413,149 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $31.94 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $32.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $1,172,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,938,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,791,608.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,130,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,323,958.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $1,172,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,938,602 shares in the company, valued at $211,791,608.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 753,193 shares of company stock worth $16,502,426. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

