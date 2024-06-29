Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,430 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 33.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,727 shares of company stock worth $23,117,417 over the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $97.67 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $99.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

