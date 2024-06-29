H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.52 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 23.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 89,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $62,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

