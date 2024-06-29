Head-To-Head Analysis: Lazydays (GORV) & The Competition

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lazydays to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Lazydays has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays’ competitors have a beta of 1.32, suggesting that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of Lazydays shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays -12.48% -16.47% -3.86% Lazydays Competitors -3.03% -45.78% -5.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Lazydays and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lazydays and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 0 0 0 N/A Lazydays Competitors 237 1223 1726 54 2.49

As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 0.31%. Given Lazydays’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lazydays has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lazydays and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $1.08 billion -$110.27 million -0.26 Lazydays Competitors $9.46 billion $263.48 million -9.00

Lazydays’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lazydays beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

