Head to Head Contrast: TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) & HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TC Bancshares and HMN Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Bancshares -0.19% -0.05% -0.01% HMN Financial 10.57% 5.41% 0.50%

Dividends

TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. HMN Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. HMN Financial pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HMN Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. HMN Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

TC Bancshares has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.6% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of HMN Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of HMN Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TC Bancshares and HMN Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Bancshares $21.97 million 2.60 $270,000.00 N/A N/A HMN Financial $51.76 million 1.98 $6.01 million $1.29 17.74

HMN Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Summary

HMN Financial beats TC Bancshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates branches in Thomasville, Georgia and Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, money market, individual retirement, and certificate accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes; and commercial business loans. In addition, the company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. It operates community banking and loan production offices in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota.

