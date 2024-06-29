Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the May 31st total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of HCTI opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Healthcare Triangle has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 307.58%.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation.

