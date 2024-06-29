Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Down 96.8% in June

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the May 31st total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBGRF opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.35.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

