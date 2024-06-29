Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Down 96.8% in June

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the May 31st total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HBGRF opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.35.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
