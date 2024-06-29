Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,900 Shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in PHINIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 59,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 35,805 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 245,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 73,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $80,011.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,470.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PHINIA in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

PHINIA Stock Performance

Shares of PHIN stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16. PHINIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.34. PHINIA had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

