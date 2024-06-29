Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,686,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,032,251 shares in the company, valued at $34,807,503.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,654.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,032,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,807,503.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,377 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,084 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of AR opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.00 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

