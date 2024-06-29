Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth $182,619,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,580 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth $5,914,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,086,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,446,000 after acquiring an additional 514,858 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth $2,222,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CLBT shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Cellebrite DI Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $11.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $12.67.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.34 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 417.94% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Cellebrite DI

(Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.