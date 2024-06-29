Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $424,000 Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Tellurian worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tellurian by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,614,230 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 104,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 37,164 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.76.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. Analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

