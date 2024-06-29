Hennessy Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,589,000 after buying an additional 12,540,435 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 566.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,507,000 after buying an additional 11,216,602 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,678,000 after buying an additional 4,870,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,413,000 after buying an additional 4,084,458 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.11 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $453.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

