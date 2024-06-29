Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $28,322,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $8,936,000. Crestline Management LP boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 2,274,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 874,642 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,266,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after buying an additional 791,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AQN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE AQN opened at $5.86 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.76%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

