Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Shares Down 0.4%

Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.43 and last traded at $29.44. 3,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 6,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $114.82 million, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNC. Essex LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,319,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,059,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $581,000.

Hennessy Stance ESG Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (STNC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of US large-cap firms screened for ESG criteria. The fund utilizes the Blue Tractor non-transparent model.

