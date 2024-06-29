Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Insider Darren Littlewood Sells 9,811 Shares of Stock

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) insider Darren Littlewood sold 9,811 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.61), for a total transaction of £20,210.66 ($25,638.28).

Darren Littlewood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Darren Littlewood bought 22,615 shares of Henry Boot stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £41,159.30 ($52,212.74).

On Friday, April 12th, Darren Littlewood sold 11,191 shares of Henry Boot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.27), for a total transaction of £20,031.89 ($25,411.51).

Shares of Henry Boot stock opened at GBX 210 ($2.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £280.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,105.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.80. Henry Boot PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 170 ($2.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 229 ($2.90). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 199.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 193.37.

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

