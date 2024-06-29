Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.50

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$25.50 and last traded at C$25.30, with a volume of 17996 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on HRX shares. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60. The stock has a market cap of C$837.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.81.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.18. Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of C$184.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.1295045 earnings per share for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

