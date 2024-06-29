Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 605.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HXGBY opened at $11.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Increases Dividend

About Hexagon AB (publ)

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1381 per share. This is an increase from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Hexagon AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 7.61%.

(Get Free Report)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.