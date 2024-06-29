Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives $24.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.
HIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.
View Our Latest Research Report on HIW
Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.22.
Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 163.93%.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Highwoods Properties
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.