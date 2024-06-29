Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Down to $21.56

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.56, but opened at $19.45. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 4,229,335 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2,016.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $2,827,653.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $39,171.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,452.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $2,827,653.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 962,791 shares of company stock worth $16,930,725 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Stories

