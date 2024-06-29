Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.3% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 22,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HON. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $213.54 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $218.36. The firm has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.84 and its 200-day moving average is $201.43.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

