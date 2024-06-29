Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Insider Julie McEwan Purchases 29,499 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2024

Hostmore plc (LON:MOREGet Free Report) insider Julie McEwan acquired 29,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £5,014.83 ($6,361.58).

Julie McEwan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 31st, Julie McEwan acquired 27,778 shares of Hostmore stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £5,000.04 ($6,342.81).
  • On Tuesday, April 30th, Julie McEwan acquired 25,000 shares of Hostmore stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,342.76).

Hostmore Trading Up 0.8 %

LON:MORE opened at GBX 16.60 ($0.21) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,145.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.27. Hostmore plc has a 1 year low of GBX 12.52 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 24 ($0.30).

Hostmore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hostmore (LON:MORE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hostmore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostmore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.