Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Up 1.6 %
HOVNP opened at $18.28 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile
