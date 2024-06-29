Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Up 1.6 %

HOVNP opened at $18.28 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20.

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

