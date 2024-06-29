Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s current price.

HPP has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.49.

HPP stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $214.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 13,420 shares of company stock worth $59,912 in the last three months. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6,191.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,393,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308,032 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2,367.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,469,000 after buying an additional 4,107,498 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,848,000. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,489,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $9,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

