Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Trading 1% Higher

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 14,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 42,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Huize Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Huize had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers online insurance product and service platform through various internet channels in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, annuity, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

