Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.32, but opened at $15.91. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hut 8 shares last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 1,023,381 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HUT. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

In other Hut 8 news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hut 8 by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in shares of Hut 8 by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 184.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

