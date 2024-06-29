Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF) Short Interest Up 616.7% in June

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 616.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hypercharge Networks Stock Up 10.7 %
Hypercharge Networks stock opened at 0.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.12. Hypercharge Networks has a twelve month low of 0.07 and a twelve month high of 0.74.
About Hypercharge Networks
