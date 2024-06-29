Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF) Short Interest Up 616.7% in June

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 616.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hypercharge Networks Stock Up 10.7 %

Hypercharge Networks stock opened at 0.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.12. Hypercharge Networks has a twelve month low of 0.07 and a twelve month high of 0.74.

Get Hypercharge Networks alerts:

About Hypercharge Networks

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hypercharge Networks Corp. supplies electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and solutions light and medium duty in Canada and the United States. The company provides turnkey EV charging solutions for light and medium duty EVs through a managed charging network of EV charging stations. It serves multi-unit residential buildings; commercial locations, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, municipal; and fleet operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Hypercharge Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypercharge Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.