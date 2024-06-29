Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives $46.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Ichor news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $829,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,142.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ichor by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor stock opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ichor has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.94.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Ichor had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $201.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

