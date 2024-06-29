Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Shares Up 6.9%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 69,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 47,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Ilika Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39.
Ilika Company Profile
Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.
