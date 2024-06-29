Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the bank on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Independent Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Independent Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 46.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.3%.

INDB stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.80. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.00.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $167.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INDB shares. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet cut Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

