Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires New Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Copart Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $54.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average is $52.59. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

