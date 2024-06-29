Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IJK opened at $88.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.22. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $91.74.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

