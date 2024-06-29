Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 166.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 64,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 976,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $503,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $503,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,318.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $652,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at $41,366,925.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.78. The stock has a market cap of $130.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.