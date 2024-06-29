Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $67,000 Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 337.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $102.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.63.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.