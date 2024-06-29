Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 44,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $892,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $500.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $453.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $505.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $485.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

