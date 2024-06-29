Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New Investment in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FVAL. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 722,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,315,000 after acquiring an additional 43,270 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 481,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,099 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 448,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 427,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,469,000 after purchasing an additional 200,935 shares during the period. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 219,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FVAL opened at $57.58 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $803.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.